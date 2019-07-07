Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lyn (Huber) Fucillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fucillo

ANDREA LYN (HUBER) FUCILLO

April 23, 1952

June 23, 2019

With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Andrea Lyn (Huber) Fucillo who left us on June 23, 2019. Her passion for life; love for her husband, daughters and grandchildren; and her position as the linchpin to her larger family (extending even overseas) remain foremost in our minds as we say, Godspeed.

At an early age Andrea was blessed with an ear for music, a talent that made her parents Dorothy and Bill Huber proud. Her musical skills took her on trips across America and Europe and to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley on a music (flute and piano) scholarship.

In her professional life as a Department of Defense civil servant, she worked in military personnel at Los Angeles Air Force Station, Ft. Carson, and HQ NORAD in Colorado Springs. She met her husband Jim at HQ NORAD, only accepting his offer of a date after giving his personnel records a thorough review.

But her true calling was as a mother. Andrea was devoted to her daughters, Jennifer and Larissa. She helped guide them through school, ferried them to dance lessons and competitions all over the region, and celebrated each birthday and life accomplishment with great joy and more than a few M & Ms. She traveled to Paris with Jennifer and through the Panama Canal with Larissa.

Andrea was then promoted to grandmother - or Onnie. Her life came full circle with the births of her grandson Aiden and granddaughter Elena. She helped Jennifer decorate Aiden's nursery and delighted in his growing conversational skills, his smile and his great energy. When Elena arrived, Andrea was there to marvel over her, coo to her and help Larissa with new-baby care. It gave her great comfort and joy that her daughters and grandchildren also lived in southern California.

Andrea was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Bill Huber. She is survived by her husband Jim; her grandchildren Aiden and Elena; her daughters Jennifer and Larissa and son-in-law Robert; her sisters Alisan and Joan; brother-in-law Keith; nephews Nolan and Zac; and her beloved Auntie Barboo.

Andrea would agree with Yo-Yo Ma: The heart, always, is capable of loving more.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrea's memory may be made to , ; and Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W Aviation Rd, Fallbrook, California 92028.





