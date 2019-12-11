Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Send Flowers Obituary

Coleman

ANDREA SABINE (ROS) COLEMAN

September 20, 1961

December 7, 2019

Andrea Sabine (Ros) Coleman, age 58 of Fountain, CO, passed away on December 7, 2019, following a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with ovarian cancer. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary with Private inurnment at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Andrea was born on September 20, 1961 in Heldritt, Germany where she grew up and attended school. In the summer of 1981, Andrea Ros met her husband, Ernest Coleman and they were married on May 20, 1986 in Friedberg, Germany. Andrea supported Ernest in his 30-year Army career as their time in service took them to places such as Schweinfurt, Friedberg, Vilseck, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Bliss, Fort Hunter Liggett, and Fort Carson. During this time, Andrea held jobs in several different areas from radiology technician to paraprofessional with students needing the most support. In 2006, Ernest and Andrea settled in Fort Carson making Fountain, CO their home.

Andrea had a caring heart that could not be matched. She would go above and beyond to help anyone she met. As a strong mother and friend, many turned to her for support and help. Andrea's world revolved around those close to her especially her children and grandchild. She was a true example of putting others first.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Ernest, of Fountain, CO; her son, Maurice, and his wife, Magdolin, of Colorado Springs, CO; her daughter, Gina, of Golden, CO; her grandson, Gabriel, of Las Vegas, NV; her mother, Ingeburg Ros, of Heldritt, Germany; her brothers, Mathias Ros and Volker Ros of Heldritt, Germany; and her sister, Christine Mecklenburg of Hamburg, Germany. She also had a great group of friends that she will always cherish.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a scholarship fund for Andrea's grandson and future grandson at Security Service Federal Credit Union.







