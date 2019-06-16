Petersen
ANDREW EMIL PETERSEN
October 9, 1934 June 12, 2019
Andrew Emil Petersen, 84, died at home June 12, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a retired carpenter and a longtime member of First Lutheran Church.
He was born October 9, 1934 to Emil A. and Caroline (Kuhl) Petersen in Denison, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm in Iowa, then served in the Army in Fort Greeley, Alaska in 1957 and 1958. Looking for new adventures, he and his wife, Beverly moved to Colorado Springs in 1970.
Andrew's pride and joy was building, along with his sons, a log home in Twin Lakes and spending many happy times there with the family.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Beverly; sons, Brent, Bradley (Ana) and Brian (Jennifer); eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service, 3:00PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, First Lutheran Church, 1515 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.
Inurnment, First Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, in Andrew's memory.
Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019