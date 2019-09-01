Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Price-Smith. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 10:00 AM Shove Chapel at Colorado College Send Flowers Obituary

Price-

ANDREW PRICE-SMITH

August 11, 2019

Andrew Price-Smith, passed away July 11, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 50 years old. Born in Toronto, Canada, he was a graduate of Queen's University (Canada), before continuing his studies to earn his M.A,. from the University of Western Ontario, and his Ph.D. in Political Science, from the University of Toronto, He went on to hold a post-doctoral fellowship at the Earth Institute of Columbia University in New York. He joined the faculty of Colorado College in 2005, where he was the David Packard Professor of International Relations, and Director of the Global Health Initiative.

Andrew's research and work involved the analysis of the effects of disease, environmental change, and energy scarcity on the security of nations. His books include: Plagues and Politics (Palgrave/Macmillan, 2001), Health of Nations (MIT Press, 2002; Contagion and Chaos; Disease, Ecology and National Security in the Era of Globalization (MIT Press, 2009); Oil, Illiberalism and War (MIT Press, 2015), Rising Threats, Enduring Challenges (Oxford University Press, 2015) with two books, U.S. Foreign Policy in a New Era (Oxford University Press, 2020) and The Carbon Shadow: Climate Change, Global Governance and International Security (MIT Press, 2020) in press, at the time of his death.

Also a talented musician and songwriter, as well as an avid outdoors man, his passion for life was evident in the way he fought his disease. He is mourned by his devoted wife, Janell and their young children; his sister, Adrienne Smith, and her children; his mother, Cynthia McLeod; his stepsister, Heather McLeod Bennett (Kelly), and their children; his father, Richard Price Smith; and his in-laws, Gerry and Maria Harvey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marjorie and Harry Price Smith, and Hon. D.C. and Margaret Thomas, and his stepfather, Prof. John T. (Jack) McLeod.

A memorial service will be held September 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Shove Chapel at Colorado College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Andrew Price-Smith Memorial Fund, which has been established at Wells Fargo Bank, to benefit the education of his young children. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 92, 545 3rd St., Monument, CO 80132.







Price- Smith ANDREW PRICE-SMITHAugust 11, 2019Andrew Price-Smith, passed away July 11, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 50 years old. Born in Toronto, Canada, he was a graduate of Queen's University (Canada), before continuing his studies to earn his M.A,. from the University of Western Ontario, and his Ph.D. in Political Science, from the University of Toronto, He went on to hold a post-doctoral fellowship at the Earth Institute of Columbia University in New York. He joined the faculty of Colorado College in 2005, where he was the David Packard Professor of International Relations, and Director of the Global Health Initiative.Andrew's research and work involved the analysis of the effects of disease, environmental change, and energy scarcity on the security of nations. His books include: Plagues and Politics (Palgrave/Macmillan, 2001), Health of Nations (MIT Press, 2002; Contagion and Chaos; Disease, Ecology and National Security in the Era of Globalization (MIT Press, 2009); Oil, Illiberalism and War (MIT Press, 2015), Rising Threats, Enduring Challenges (Oxford University Press, 2015) with two books, U.S. Foreign Policy in a New Era (Oxford University Press, 2020) and The Carbon Shadow: Climate Change, Global Governance and International Security (MIT Press, 2020) in press, at the time of his death.Also a talented musician and songwriter, as well as an avid outdoors man, his passion for life was evident in the way he fought his disease. He is mourned by his devoted wife, Janell and their young children; his sister, Adrienne Smith, and her children; his mother, Cynthia McLeod; his stepsister, Heather McLeod Bennett (Kelly), and their children; his father, Richard Price Smith; and his in-laws, Gerry and Maria Harvey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marjorie and Harry Price Smith, and Hon. D.C. and Margaret Thomas, and his stepfather, Prof. John T. (Jack) McLeod.A memorial service will be held September 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Shove Chapel at Colorado College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Andrew Price-Smith Memorial Fund, which has been established at Wells Fargo Bank, to benefit the education of his young children. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 92, 545 3rd St., Monument, CO 80132. Published in The Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close