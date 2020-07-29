Kissick
ANDREW ROBERT KISSICK
November 4, 1957 July 10, 2020
Andrew Robert Kissick, 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away July 10, 2020 at St. Lukes Presbyterian Medical Center.
Andy was born on November 4, 1957 to Ray Kissick and Betty (Gordon) Kissick in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
He attended Northern Secondary School and graduated in 1976. He went on to earn a degree in psychology from the University of Guelph. Andy worked as a massage therapist and tennis professional for Kissick Tennis and Sports Enterprise (KTSE) for seventeen years, and had his massage business at Peak Spa for four years, while teaching tennis at Widefield Parks and Recreation since 1989.
He was involved in American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) as a board member for six years. Andy enjoyed massage therapy, going on hikes, spending time with his wife, Barbara, and his two cats, Jack and Sally.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Kissick; father, Ray Kissick; and stepmother, Barbara Kissick of Barrie, Ontario, Canada.
Andy is survived by his wife, Barbara Kissick of Colorado Springs; brother, Jim Kissick of Barrie; sister, Susan Hays of Toronto; stepsisters, Sharon Ford of Newmarket and Sandy McFee of Toronto; stepbrother, Stephen of Bracebridge, all of Ontario, Canada.
Donations can be made to The Andy Kissick Tennis Scholarship can be made online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/wsd3cc/Home?FullPageView=true
or at the Widefield Parks and Recreation Office located at 705 Aspen Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80911. Make checks out to Widefield School District 3 and note Andy Kissick Scholarship in memo. Donations are tax deductible.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude St. Lukes Presbyterian Medical Center and Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado and the 11th floor.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at 10:30AM Saturday August 1, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Memorial Service is located on Andy's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.