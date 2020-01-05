Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Thomas de Naray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDREW THOMAS "ANDY" DE NARAY

July 3, 1942

January 3, 2020

After a 26-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, Andrew (Andy) de Naray's earthly journey ends, and he begins a new adventure. Andy was born in Budapest, Hungary July 3, 1942. He came to the United States in 1949 with his father and stepmother. They settled in the Chicago area where Andy graduated from Barrington High School in 1961. He attended

Following his departure from the military, he worked in the regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency in Chicago and later served the Department of Defense as an Environmental Planner, first in Mountain Home, Idaho and later at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs where he retired in 1998. He loved Colorado and all that it had to offer. He also loved to travel, and he was an avid, award-winning photographer who spent many weekends hiking and climbing in the mountains. He also loved trees, especially Bristlecone Pines. One of his favorite spots in Colorado was Windy Ridge. He was a long-time member of American Forests, the National Arbor Day Foundation, the Horticultural Arts Society, and the Pikes Peak Camera Club. He participated in many Arbor Day celebrations and was an enthusiastic participant in the Green Springs projects in Colorado Springs.

The family thanks the staff at Palisades Broadmoor Park, especially his caregivers La Toni, Casia, Grace, Cheryl, Karmen and Peggy. They also appreciate the compassionate care provided by his team from Pikes Peak Hospice and Andy's long-time personal caregiver and companion, Christina Banks.

Andy was a kind and gentle soul with an adventurous spirit, and he will be remembered for his humility and the courage and determination with which he fought the disease that eventually took his life. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nicole, his son, Andrew (Samantha), his grandson, Archer, his brother, Geza, and many cousins and nieces. Burial will be at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Services are pending and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." You are always in our hearts.





