Cope
|
ANDY COPE
October 7, 1981 March 14, 2009
How can one single day seem like an eternity, yet ten years pass so quickly. Andy left us ten years ago and whether it was motorcycling, snow-boarding, fishing, or going to concerts with him it was always memorable. Today we remember him and cherish those memories of him. We loved him and miss him so much. Bless all of you who also loved him.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019