Cope

ANDY COPE

October 7, 1981 March 14, 2009

How can 11 years pass so quickly? How can certain events remain, so vividly, in our hearts for so long? Andy left us that many years ago on March 14th, yet his face, voice and antics will live, forever, in our hearts and memory. I know that all of us who know and love him so much, still feel his presence. He truly loved his family and his friends and would do anything to help. May God continue to bless all of us, his family, and all of you, his friends.





