Obituary

Avila

ANGELA

(GARCIA-OLMOS)

AVILA

September 6, 1922 January 26, 2020

A beautiful soul has left our world and has taken her grace to the next. Angela was born into privilege in a small mountainous town in Mexico to Primitivo Garcia and Maria Olmos Garcia. She was one of eight children. While she was working on her teaching degree and minoring in regional dance, she met Benito who was a US citizen living in Mexico. After graduation, Benito was assigned to the same school where Angela taught and they married shortly thereafter. After their second child was born, Benito was drafted into the US Army where he served in WWII and the Korean War. When Angela first arrived in the US, she was completely shocked by the segregation and racism of the time. Angela ingratiated herself with everyone she met and shared her exquisite talents in dance bringing joy, music and food to the places she lived. When the family was stationed at Ft. Carson in 1958, Angela saw America's Mountain and expressed that this was where she wanted to settle. As she did in the prior cities where she lived, she brought the Cultural Festival to Colorado Springs. The local Ballet Folklorica you see now is a direct result of the gifts she bestowed upon Colorado Springs. Angela's children enjoyed the luxury of daily home cooked meals made lovingly from scratch, including fresh tortillas right off the griddle. Through the years, Angela became everyone's grandmother "Weeta" and offered a delicious meal to anyone who visited. In her golden years as a great-great grandmother, Angela's home was a revolving door of family. Just this last Christmas, she taught her great-great grandson baby Roman a rhyme with clapping and dancing that ended in a handshake. He now shakes the hand of everyone he meets. She impacted all - young and old. She was truly an icon in this city and will always have a place in our hearts. Angela always knew who she was and taught her children the beauty of their culture. A special thank you to her great-granddaughter Marivi Bobian, who was her loving caregiver for the past five years. Angela was preceded in death by her husband Benito V. Avila, son Jose, and daughter Rosa. She is survived by five beloved children; Blanca Browning (Bob), Benito, Jimmy, Yolanda, and Robert (Vicky). She is also survived by three cherished sisters; Consuelo, Ana, and Esperanza and countless treasured family members. Angela will be interred in a private family graveside service at Memorial Gardens on February 5, 2020. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life held afterwards at the , 430 E Pikes Peak Ave from 1-3:30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the GoFundMe account "In Loving Memory of Angela Avila" at gf.me/u/xhcmqk.





Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.