ANGELA M. (COT) SPEAR
April 25, 1938 March 8, 2019
Mrs. Angela M. Spear (Cote), 80, passed away March 8, 2019. Angie was born April 25, 1938 in De Lauzon, Quebec, Canada.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Black, Irene Spear and Annette Spear (Philip Bird).
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Spear in 2010 and son, John Harry Spear in 2016.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Swan Law. Services will be held on March 16th at 10:00 AM. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, 11020 Teachout Rd, Black Forest, Colorado, 80908.
Angie had a rare kidney disease and received a transplant in 1986. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation in her name at KidneyFund.org, 800-638-8299.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019