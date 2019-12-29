Townsend
ANGELA TOWNSEND
October 19, 1967 December 23, 2019
On December 23rd, 2019, Angela kay (Bloomfield) Townsend, loving mother, daughter, and sister passed away unexpectedly at her home at the age of 52.
She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on October 19th, 1967. She graduated in 1985 from Meridian High School in Sanford, Michigan.
She married Christopher Townsend in 1986 and moved to Connecticut, then to Colorado Springs where she worked for UCCS and raised two sons. She was in a relationship with Clinton Cronin at the time of her passing.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Panas; grandfather, Harry Daniels; and grandfather, Duane Bloomfield. She is survived by mother, Diana; father, Randy; two sons, Travis & Aaron; brother, Dean; and many nieces and nephews.
Please see www.cappadonafh.com for updated service information.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019