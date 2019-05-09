Zavala
ANGELITA T. ZAVALA
Januaruy 3, 1933
May 4, 2019
Angelita T. Zavala passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Edinburg, Texas on January 3, 1933. She was married to Adolfo Zavala. Angelita worked as a bilingual aid for school district 11. She was a member of Purple Heart Chapter 423, Catholic Daughters, VFW Post Security, Red Cross Evans Hospital, The Fountain Valley Senior Center, and TOPS.
Angelita is survived by her husband, Adolfo; her children Richard, Adolfo Jr., Belinda, Amelia, and Arlene; her brothers Reynaldo, Moises, Jessie, and Ruben; sisters Aurelia and Amelia; and her grandchildren Victoria, Angela, Anthony, Cruz, Diva, Ruben, Serina, Alexander, Sarah, Ricky, Deanna, Michael, Alexander, Evangeline, Angelo, Isabella, Emiliano, RaeAnne, Lorenzo, Santino, Sienna, Olivia, Vincent, Annabella, Brayleah.
A visitation will be held Sunday May 12 at 5pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Funeral Service will be held Monday May 13 at 1pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019