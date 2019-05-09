Angelita T. Zavala (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. My prayers for the family. Angelita..."
    - Irene Piluso
  • "So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for your family."
  • "On behalf of TREA, the Enlisted Association, I wish to..."
    - Rev Bob Kwiatkowski
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the Zavala family. May you be..."
    - D. M.
Service Information
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO
80903
(719)-471-9900
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zavala
ANGELITA T. ZAVALA
Januaruy 3, 1933
May 4, 2019
Angelita T. Zavala passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Edinburg, Texas on January 3, 1933. She was married to Adolfo Zavala. Angelita worked as a bilingual aid for school district 11. She was a member of Purple Heart Chapter 423, Catholic Daughters, VFW Post Security, Red Cross Evans Hospital, The Fountain Valley Senior Center, and TOPS.
Angelita is survived by her husband, Adolfo; her children Richard, Adolfo Jr., Belinda, Amelia, and Arlene; her brothers Reynaldo, Moises, Jessie, and Ruben; sisters Aurelia and Amelia; and her grandchildren Victoria, Angela, Anthony, Cruz, Diva, Ruben, Serina, Alexander, Sarah, Ricky, Deanna, Michael, Alexander, Evangeline, Angelo, Isabella, Emiliano, RaeAnne, Lorenzo, Santino, Sienna, Olivia, Vincent, Annabella, Brayleah.
A visitation will be held Sunday May 12 at 5pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Funeral Service will be held Monday May 13 at 1pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
logo
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019
bullet Purple Heart
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 471-9900
funeral home direction icon