Beatty

ANN C. BEATTY

February 9, 1933

Ann C. Beatty was born February 9, 1933 in Bucks County Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Marion and Walter Carver who predeceased her.

At the young age of 10, she became the pianist for the Baptist Church in her home town, mostly playing "by ear." She believes it was her love for the piano, the hymns and gospel songs that began her journey to faith in Jesus Christ.

Ann attended Barrington College in Providence, Rhode Island, graduating with a B.A. in Bible and Music.

Upon graduation she married Philip J. Petersen of Chicago, Illinois. They raised three children: David J., Douglas C. and Martha Ann.

Years later, she married Reverend John C. Beatty, a pastor of the United Methodist Church in Indiana. Ann felt blessed to be a pastor's wife. They served in the Southern Indiana Conference from which John retired in 2002 and treasured the many friends made along the way, still keeping in touch.

Upon retiring, they moved to Monument, Colorado to be near their children and grandchildren. Ann enjoyed serving as a volunteer for Memorial Hospital. She was also the pianist for Chadbourn Community Church in Colorado Springs for many years.

Succeeding her is her beloved husband John, son Douglas Carver Petersen (Shelli), daughter Martha Ann O'Connor (Brian), grandchildren Tim and Kerry O'Connor, Lindsay Ann Sundgren (Zach), two God children Emma and Abby Gile of Evansville, Indiana, a brother Donald Carver of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Aunt Humea Sampson of Philadelphia and dear friend, Sherry Hermann.

Predeceasing her is a brother Alan Carver, son David Petersen and grandson Michael Ray Petersen

Her burial will be private. A visitation is scheduled from 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado. There will be a Celebration of Life/Concert at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, Woodmoor Church, Monument, Colorado. Reception to follow.







