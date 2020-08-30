Duggan
ANN DUGGAN
September 12, 1930 August 27, 2020
Our mother passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on August 27, 2020. She was eighty-nine years of age, seventeen days shy of her ninetieth birthday. Although she was a Colorado Springs resident for the last three decades, she gave the title of "home" to Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina as well.
Born September 12, 1930 in Athens, Georgia to parents Dallas Waymon Gailey and Fronie Eva Lela Ray, Mom lived a rich life. She worked from age fourteen till age eighty-six, a point of immense pride for her. She was an avid reader, a master of trivia, lover of sweets, and strong, self-sufficient woman. Above all else, she was incredibly devoted to her family and loved them all immeasurably.
Mom is survived by children Sheena Wilkinson, Thomas Jones, Kathy Miller (Corky), Bonnie (Michael) Newsome, Terri (Julian) Wigger. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dallas and Fronie, her siblings Ray Chandler, Frances Lucille, Mary Edith, Thomas Wilton, Edna Mae, husband Don, son-in-law Ron, and great-granddaughter Brianna.
A graveside service will be held for family Wednesday, September 2nd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
or Abode Hospice of Colorado in her name.