Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Shallow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shallow

ANN MARIE SHALLOW

September 17, 1934 October 27, 2019

Ann Marie Shallow, 85, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born on September 17, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to George Bendoraitis, a Lithuanian immigrant, and Adele Bendoraitis.

Ann graduated from James M. Coughlin High School in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania in 1952. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biology from College Misericordia in Dallas, Pennsylvania in 1956. After graduation, she worked at General Electric as an engineering assistant.

On September 1, 1956, Ann married a young Air Force lieutenant, James T. Shallow, who eventually became a flight surgeon, served in Vietnam, and became Director of Surgical Services at the United States Air Force Academy Hospital in Colorado. A talented seamstress, she made her own wedding dress. As a military wife, she served her country by keeping her seven children in a loving home during her husband's various military obligations that kept him away. Their assignments took them to Pennsylvania, Kansas, Alabama, and finally, the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado where they had an unprecedented 10-year tour of duty. Upon Jim's retirement from the Air Force, after serving 26 years, they retired in Colorado Springs where Ann was the office manager for her husband's private medical practice in Urology. She moved to Knoxville two years ago to be in the loving care of her family.

Ann loved the majestic view of Pikes Peak from her home in Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, providing a home-away-from-home for so many Air Force Academy cadets, and most importantly, her seven children and their families.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Colonel James Thomas Shallow, M.D., and her brother, Joseph G. Bendoraitis, PhD.

She is survived by seven children: Liz Stowers (Wes), Tom Shallow (Karen), Patrice Shallow, John Shallow (Anne), Jim Shallow (Carol), Jerome Shallow, and Joel Shallow (Natalie); seven grandchildren: Lisa Stowers Rottmann (Ed), Rachel Stowers Kinney (Marc), Nick Shallow, Molly Shallow, Andie Shallow, Bendor Shallow, and Samuel Shallow; and five great-grandchildren: Natalie Rottmann, Gabe Rottmann, Owen Rottmann, Paul Kinney, and Andrew Kinney.

Visitation of friends is Sunday, November 3 from 5-7 PM in the Parish Hall of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 South Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 4 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on South Northshore Drive with Very Reverend David A. Boettner, V.G. presiding.

Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their guestbook at





ShallowANN MARIE SHALLOWSeptember 17, 1934 October 27, 2019Ann Marie Shallow, 85, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.She was born on September 17, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to George Bendoraitis, a Lithuanian immigrant, and Adele Bendoraitis.Ann graduated from James M. Coughlin High School in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania in 1952. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biology from College Misericordia in Dallas, Pennsylvania in 1956. After graduation, she worked at General Electric as an engineering assistant.On September 1, 1956, Ann married a young Air Force lieutenant, James T. Shallow, who eventually became a flight surgeon, served in Vietnam, and became Director of Surgical Services at the United States Air Force Academy Hospital in Colorado. A talented seamstress, she made her own wedding dress. As a military wife, she served her country by keeping her seven children in a loving home during her husband's various military obligations that kept him away. Their assignments took them to Pennsylvania, Kansas, Alabama, and finally, the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado where they had an unprecedented 10-year tour of duty. Upon Jim's retirement from the Air Force, after serving 26 years, they retired in Colorado Springs where Ann was the office manager for her husband's private medical practice in Urology. She moved to Knoxville two years ago to be in the loving care of her family.Ann loved the majestic view of Pikes Peak from her home in Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, providing a home-away-from-home for so many Air Force Academy cadets, and most importantly, her seven children and their families.Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Colonel James Thomas Shallow, M.D., and her brother, Joseph G. Bendoraitis, PhD.She is survived by seven children: Liz Stowers (Wes), Tom Shallow (Karen), Patrice Shallow, John Shallow (Anne), Jim Shallow (Carol), Jerome Shallow, and Joel Shallow (Natalie); seven grandchildren: Lisa Stowers Rottmann (Ed), Rachel Stowers Kinney (Marc), Nick Shallow, Molly Shallow, Andie Shallow, Bendor Shallow, and Samuel Shallow; and five great-grandchildren: Natalie Rottmann, Gabe Rottmann, Owen Rottmann, Paul Kinney, and Andrew Kinney.Visitation of friends is Sunday, November 3 from 5-7 PM in the Parish Hall of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 South Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 4 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on South Northshore Drive with Very Reverend David A. Boettner, V.G. presiding.Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Sacred Heart Cathedral.Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their guestbook at www.rosemortuary.com Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close