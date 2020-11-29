1/1
Ann Ware
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ware
ANN WARE
1931 - November 19, 2020
Ann Ware, long time resident of Colorado Springs and Chandler, AZ, passed away on November 19, 2020 in Chandler AZ.
She was 89 years old. Ann was born in Hagerstown, MD. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Home Economics. She taught high school for several years at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Maryland.
She married the love of her life, Walter Ware, in June of 1955. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Walter, three children (Lynn [Tim]), (Steve [Gayle]), (Barbie [Jim]), five grandchildren (Jim, Jennifer, Kent, Matthew and Stephanie), and two great grandchildren (Rachel and Amelia).
Ann led a wonderful and fulfilling life. She was active in her Delta Gamma Sorority and the Assistance League of Colorado Springs. She spent countless hours of charity work including her work at the Bargain Box and with Operation School Bell in Colorado Springs. With her family, she loved camping, riding motorcycles, water skiing, and traveling. She was skilled at sewing, cooking and playing piano. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Bridge and golfing with friends and family in Arizona. However, she will always be known best for being the most loving and understanding wife and mother. Family was her top priority and she spent her life making sure they were happy, well fed, and involved in many activities.
There will be a private family celebration and burial in AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved