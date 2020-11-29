Ware
ANN WARE
1931 - November 19, 2020
Ann Ware, long time resident of Colorado Springs and Chandler, AZ, passed away on November 19, 2020 in Chandler AZ.
She was 89 years old. Ann was born in Hagerstown, MD. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Home Economics. She taught high school for several years at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Maryland.
She married the love of her life, Walter Ware, in June of 1955. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Walter, three children (Lynn [Tim]), (Steve [Gayle]), (Barbie [Jim]), five grandchildren (Jim, Jennifer, Kent, Matthew and Stephanie), and two great grandchildren (Rachel and Amelia).
Ann led a wonderful and fulfilling life. She was active in her Delta Gamma Sorority and the Assistance League of Colorado Springs. She spent countless hours of charity work including her work at the Bargain Box and with Operation School Bell in Colorado Springs. With her family, she loved camping, riding motorcycles, water skiing, and traveling. She was skilled at sewing, cooking and playing piano. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Bridge and golfing with friends and family in Arizona. However, she will always be known best for being the most loving and understanding wife and mother. Family was her top priority and she spent her life making sure they were happy, well fed, and involved in many activities.
There will be a private family celebration and burial in AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice
