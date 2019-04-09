Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann (Fastbend) Worley. View Sign

Worley

ANN "DENISE" (FASTBEND) WORLEY

March 3, 1953 - April 5, 2019

Denise Worley, wife, best friend, and the love of my life, passed away on April 5, 2019, from complications from open heart surgery brought on by the dreadful disease of Lupus. Denise was born on March 3, 1953 in Oakland, CA to the late Henry and Betty Fastabend. She was the youngest of four siblings. She is survived by her husband, Tom; sister, Diane (John)Vreeland, Littleton, CO; brothers, Doug (Kathy) Fastabend, Discovery Bay, CA, and Don (Nancy) Fastabend, Pleasanton, CA; nieces, Tammy (Sean) Schneider, and Cindy (Brian) Nienhaus, Frederick, CO; cousins, Mary Jo (Fastabend) Reber, Barton, TN, Patsy (Fastabend) Bossomo, Foristell, MO; and her 97 year old uncle, Theodore "Ted" Fastabend, Lincoln, NE.

Denise was raised in Orinda, CA. She performed her undergraduate studies at Texas A&T Houston and Corpus Christi, TX receiving her degree in Science/Dental Hygiene, and her graduate degree at Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX. She performed the work she loved as an exceptional Dental Hygienists, full time for over 30 years, finally retiring because of medical reasons in 2005.

Denise met me (her loving husband) in 1992, and we began a wonderful 26+ years of travel and adventure. We retired in 2005 and moved to our log home in the beautiful mountains of Colorado, where she continued travel and adventure. Denise loved to ride her motorcycle until Lupus made her too unsteady, when she (instead of giving up) traded for a three wheel CanAm Spyder. Her most fun was going into the forest and helping in cutting and loading firewood.

Denise began volunteering at the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park, with her dearest and closest friend, Susan Gina, recruiting local artist for both photo and original art to be displayed in the lobby and sold, with profits going to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital Foundation. This became a passion for her, and she continued until the hospital was bought by UC Health.

Viewing will be held at Mountain Memorial Funeral Home, 51 County Rd 5, Divide, CO 80814 on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 3 - 8. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Woods Parish, 116 S. West St, Woodland Park, CO 80863, at 12 noon, with a reception to follow.

Any donations should be made in the name of Denise to the Lupus Research Alliance.





51 County Road 5

Divide , CO 80814

Funeral Home Mountain Memorial Services
51 County Road 5
Divide , CO 80814
(719) 687-0333
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close