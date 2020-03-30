Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Beth Bridges. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bridges

ANNA BETH BRIDGES

November 18, 1936 March 22, 2020

Anna Beth, as she was always called, was born in Baytown, Texas, on November 18, 1936, the only child of Clarence Richard Atherton and Anna Lee Johnston. A southern belle that never lost her Texas accent, proudly called Colorado her home for the last 50 years.

Anna Beth was preceded in death by her husband, John Roby Bridges, and is survived by her daughter, Debra Lee Barnes (Steve), and son, John Roby Bridges (Jodie).

She was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Shaun, Christy, Nicholas and Victoria. Anna Beth was always very active, took pride in taking care of her yard, always planting flowers throughout the years, and even enjoyed tap dancing well into her 70's. She always spoke very fondly of her years growing up in Baytown with her extended family and her wonderful times in school that included being a Brigadier in the high school marching band. Anna Beth was full of life and energy and she will be greatly missed.







BridgesANNA BETH BRIDGESNovember 18, 1936 March 22, 2020Anna Beth, as she was always called, was born in Baytown, Texas, on November 18, 1936, the only child of Clarence Richard Atherton and Anna Lee Johnston. A southern belle that never lost her Texas accent, proudly called Colorado her home for the last 50 years.Anna Beth was preceded in death by her husband, John Roby Bridges, and is survived by her daughter, Debra Lee Barnes (Steve), and son, John Roby Bridges (Jodie).She was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Shaun, Christy, Nicholas and Victoria. Anna Beth was always very active, took pride in taking care of her yard, always planting flowers throughout the years, and even enjoyed tap dancing well into her 70's. She always spoke very fondly of her years growing up in Baytown with her extended family and her wonderful times in school that included being a Brigadier in the high school marching band. Anna Beth was full of life and energy and she will be greatly missed. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close