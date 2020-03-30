Bridges
ANNA BETH BRIDGES
November 18, 1936 March 22, 2020
Anna Beth, as she was always called, was born in Baytown, Texas, on November 18, 1936, the only child of Clarence Richard Atherton and Anna Lee Johnston. A southern belle that never lost her Texas accent, proudly called Colorado her home for the last 50 years.
Anna Beth was preceded in death by her husband, John Roby Bridges, and is survived by her daughter, Debra Lee Barnes (Steve), and son, John Roby Bridges (Jodie).
She was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Shaun, Christy, Nicholas and Victoria. Anna Beth was always very active, took pride in taking care of her yard, always planting flowers throughout the years, and even enjoyed tap dancing well into her 70's. She always spoke very fondly of her years growing up in Baytown with her extended family and her wonderful times in school that included being a Brigadier in the high school marching band. Anna Beth was full of life and energy and she will be greatly missed.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020