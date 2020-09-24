Gardiner

ANNA BETH CHARLTON GARDINER

April 19, 1925 September 17, 2020

Anna Beth Charlton Gardiner of Lakewood was a loving wife and mother. She was born April 19, 1925 in Ogden, Utah to Albert Ray Charlton and Maggie Genett Hogge Charlton. Anna Beth returned to her home in Heaven on Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 95. On March 6, 1945 she married, Donald Bert Gardiner in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Denver Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 27, 1987. They were married almost 74 years. Don's schooling and profession moved them from Ogden, Utah; Salt Lake City, Utah: Helena, Montana; Denver, Colorado; and Berkley Heights, New Jersey. Anna Beth's activities included bowling, golf (hole in one club), gym workouts, bridge, Bronco season ticket holders and extensive traveling. They had three children. Anna Beth worked for the Federal Government to put Don through school. She worked as a homemaker for 74 years and worked for May D & F. Anna Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; brothers Norvel, George, John, and Merrill; and sisters Arvilla, Dora, Genett, Laura, Mae, and Elda. She is survived by her daughters Paula (Rich) Millsapps and Marsha (Russ) Mackay, and a son Mark. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 18 great grand children, and 4 great, great grand children. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Larry Charlton of Utah. Services will be held Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 9227 W. Dartmouth Pl. Lakewood, CO 80227. Viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Crown Hill Mortuary at1:00 p.m. 7777 W 29th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Co. 80033.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store