McCutchenAnna is preceded in death by her beloved sons and husband (Charles, Allen and Newman), her parents Charles and Irene (Wright) Josserand, sisters Virginia L. Josserand and Nina K. Josserand, and brother John Douglas "J.D." Josserand. She is survived by her brother Orville W. Josserand of Kadoka, South Dakota, sister Sophronia Charlene Josserand of Colorado Springs, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Clark, his wife Shelton (Wilder) McCutchen and their two sons, Beau Newman McCutchen and Lane Wilder McCutchen. Anna's grandchildren were a source of great happiness and pride.Mar. 25, 1925-Nov. 15, 2020ANNA H. (JOSSERAND) MCCUTCHENANNA H. (JOSSERAND) McCUTCHEN, 95, of Colorado Springs, Colorado has died at a local nursing home (b. Mar. 25, 1925, d. Nov. 15, 2020). No visitation or memorial service is scheduled due to Covid 19 restrictions. The family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate her life at a later date.Anna was born and grew up in Haskell County, Kansas, the oldest of six children. Her parents, Charles and Irene Josserand, were farmers. Anna grew up during the Great Depression, helping her parents manage their farm and caring for her younger siblings. After graduating from Copeland High School, Anna entered St. Joseph School of Nursing in Dodge City, Kansas, graduating with an R.N. degree. Soon after, Anna met Newman A. McCutchen ("Red"), a Navy serviceman and WWII hero (Naval Cross). Legend has it that Red tried to flirt with her in a cafe that she frequented during her lunch break and dared Anna to marry him. When she said "yes", an over 40-year romance began. Anna and Red were married at First Christian Church in Dodge City on November 11, 1945 (and renewed their vows on March 17, 1964 in San Jose, California). Anna had a long and successful career as a nurse, working in hospitals, nursing homes, private care and special duty nursing in Wichita, KS, Fresno CA, Merced, CA, San Jose, CA, Denver, CO and Colorado Springs, CO. Anna and Red had two children, Charles Anthony McCutchen (b. July 12, 1947) and Lewis Alan McCutchen (b. October 24, 1948). Both boys died on Sept. 17, 1949 as the result of a fire which destroyed their home near Burlington, Colorado. The couple grieved for many years before adopting Clark L. McCutchen at birth (b. September 19, 1963) in San Jose, California and soon after relocated to Colorado Springs, where the family has lived ever since.The family intends to establish a nursing scholarship for geriatric caregivers in conjunction with Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in remembrance. Any contributions can be made in Anna's name to Mount St. Francis Nursing Center, 7550 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.