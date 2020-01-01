Alger-Kochis
ANNA MAE ALGER-KOCHIS
June 3, 1929
December 22, 2019
Anna Mae was born in Canon City, Colorado to Merle Lee and Mary Ann (Evango) Alger. She passed away peacefully at her home in Colorado Springs.
She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1947. She worked for and retired from H.P., where she was also Vice President of the H.P. Retirees Club. She was also a long-time member and the Treasurer for the CSHS/Palmer High Alumni Association.
Anna Mae is survived by her sister Margaret Spellman; four daughters, Peggie Meredith (Ronnie), Linda Huntsman, Barbara Alger-Kochis, and Kathleen Lurch; 7 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kochis, and her sons-in-law Steve Huntsman and John Lurch, and her Grandson Jason Lurch.
Visitation and Services will be on Saturday, January 4th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 E. Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020