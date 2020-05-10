Anna Mae (Anderson) Davis
1924 - 2020
Davis
ANNA MAE (ANDERSON) DAVIS
February 8, 1924 April 28, 2020
The family of Ann Davis is saddened to acknowledge her passing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 96.
Ann was born on February 8, 1924, in Lacona, Iowa, to Joe and Bertha (Haltom) Anderson. Ann grew up in Chariton, Iowa, with five sisters and three brothers. She graduated from Chariton High School in 1942. On October 20, 1946, Ann married Rex Allen Davis in Russell, Iowa. After their marriage they lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and then moved to Colorado Springs in 1967. They were married for 70 years - until Rex's passing in 2016.
Our mom was our greatest champion. She encouraged and supported us in all we did. Her greatest joy was her family. Ann's life was rich in love and faith.
Ann is survived by her daughters - Marsha Davis, Barbara (Dave) Ates, Carolyn (Rick) Meyer and her daughter-in-law Cheri (Joe Sharpe) Davis. Seven grandchildren - Lauren (Shane Patton) Meyer, Amanda (Brian) Beerer, Taylor (Jaimee) Davis, Lynsey (Dustin) Fritz, Dr. Elizabeth (John Scanlon) Davis, Brandon Ates, Brandon Patton. Three great-grandchildren - Nolan, Morgan, and Addison. Her sister Ferne Masters of Chariton, Iowa - who at 103 is the last of the Anderson girls. Honorary family members Thelma and Richard Dalrymple, Laura, Noah and Lewis Wasserman, and Bonnie Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rex and her beloved son Ed.
Cremation has been completed. A celebration of Ann's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather together.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, Ann's family asks that you think of Ann with love and remembrance whenever you read a good book, watch a Rockies game, smile at a child, or smell the first lilacs of May.
We love you mom. You will rest in our hearts forever.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy
To leave a memory for the family go to cappadonafh.com




Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.
