Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Funeral service 1:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817

Howorth

ANNA MARIA HOWORTH

January 2, 2020

Anna Maria Howorth, beloved wife and mother passed away peacefully just after midnight on January 2, 2020 in Colorado Springs, at the age 87.

She was born in Grossbaum, East Prussia. She and her family fled to a refugee camp in Denmark during World War II; eventually they relocated and settled in Kaiserslautern, Germany. She worked at the Vogelweh Officers Club where she met her husband Captain Johnny Howorth, an Army officer. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage together.

She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. She had a passionate love for flowers, entertaining and cooking and was a gifted seamstress and homemaker. In addition, she enjoyed vacationing and spending time with family and friends. She received the military wife's accommodation medal for the countless volunteer hours and support during her husband's military career. She belonged to the Retired Officers Wives club where she was still active. They enjoyed living in the Colorado Springs area over 50 years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory loving husband LTC(R) Johnny G. Howorth, devoted daughter LTC (R) Martina DeVries , sisters Elisabeth Blodgett in Macon, Sigrid Schosswald in Austria and niece and nephews.

The funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1 PM at Dove Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain. With internment at the Evergreen Cemetery.







