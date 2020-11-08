1/1
Anna Miszkiel
1926 - 2020
ANNA MISZKIEL
1926 - May 21, 2020
Anna Miszkiel, 93, died peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Colorado Springs. A native of Poland, she and her late husband, Stanislaw, and their son Henryk, emigrated to the United States after WW II to make their home in Tekamah, Nebr. for 45 years.
A devout Catholic, Anna drew strength from her faith and devotion to the Holy Mother. She was a loving wife and mother, and nothing was more important to her than family.
Anna is survived by four children: Henryk, Susan, John, and Mike; her four grandchildren: Christopher, Matthew, Joshua, and Mandy; and two great-grandchildren: Isabella and Jozef.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Colorado Springs, with social distancing in effect, on Friday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Silver Key Senior Services or Marian House Soup Kitchen/Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
