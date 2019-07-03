Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabella Hedi Sorton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sorton

ANNABELLA HEDI SORTON

December 25, 1946

Annabella Hedi (Malinowski) Sorton was born in Mannheim, Germany December 25th, 1946. Her Father Frank E Malinowski was an American soldier who drove onto the beach in Normady on D-day. He found his way to Germany and married Ellentrude Margarithe Sommer. The young family was back and forth between the US and Europe from the late 40's to early 60's due to Frank's military service. Ann frequently shared stories of her youth in Orleans, France, including trips to Paris, as well as several stays in Germany.

Ann married Stephen Charles Sorton in 1966. Steve served in the Air Force. Ann and Steve moved to Colorado Springs in 1972 and lived there the rest of their lives. Ann always enjoyed swimming and was a lifeguard in her youth. Ann was a volunteer for Air Force Family Services and edited their newsletter for a period of time. Ann was active in politics and hosted many Republican caucuses in the 80's, and even ran for school board one year. She worked in the District Attorney's office fraud division, and medical records for a nursing home.

Ann was a member of the Radio Historical Association of Colorado. Her husband Steve, an engineer, restored some of the old shows, which the family played frequently around the holidays. The Great Gildersleeve, Our Miss Brooks and The Shadow, were among her favorites. She was an avid reader of mystery books, including Agatha Christie and Sunday mystery shows on public television. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Louise Sorton of Colorado Springs; son, Stephen Karl Sorton and his wife, Dana, and grandchildren, Jacob and Laura of Bothell, Washington; a sister, Monika Sommer and brother, Gerhard Malinowski of Colorado Springs; a cousin, Ralph Sommer of Germany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Swan-Law funeral home at 501 N. Cascade on July 10th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Ann's family encourages you to donate to the or .







SortonANNABELLA HEDI SORTONDecember 25, 1946Annabella Hedi (Malinowski) Sorton was born in Mannheim, Germany December 25th, 1946. Her Father Frank E Malinowski was an American soldier who drove onto the beach in Normady on D-day. He found his way to Germany and married Ellentrude Margarithe Sommer. The young family was back and forth between the US and Europe from the late 40's to early 60's due to Frank's military service. Ann frequently shared stories of her youth in Orleans, France, including trips to Paris, as well as several stays in Germany.Ann married Stephen Charles Sorton in 1966. Steve served in the Air Force. Ann and Steve moved to Colorado Springs in 1972 and lived there the rest of their lives. Ann always enjoyed swimming and was a lifeguard in her youth. Ann was a volunteer for Air Force Family Services and edited their newsletter for a period of time. Ann was active in politics and hosted many Republican caucuses in the 80's, and even ran for school board one year. She worked in the District Attorney's office fraud division, and medical records for a nursing home.Ann was a member of the Radio Historical Association of Colorado. Her husband Steve, an engineer, restored some of the old shows, which the family played frequently around the holidays. The Great Gildersleeve, Our Miss Brooks and The Shadow, were among her favorites. She was an avid reader of mystery books, including Agatha Christie and Sunday mystery shows on public television. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and crocheting.She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Louise Sorton of Colorado Springs; son, Stephen Karl Sorton and his wife, Dana, and grandchildren, Jacob and Laura of Bothell, Washington; a sister, Monika Sommer and brother, Gerhard Malinowski of Colorado Springs; a cousin, Ralph Sommer of Germany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at Swan-Law funeral home at 501 N. Cascade on July 10th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Ann's family encourages you to donate to the or . Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.