Annabelle Wilson
1942 - 2020
ANNABELLE WILSON
January 4th, 1942 March 11th, 2020
Annabelle Wilson, 78 and longtime resident of Colorado Springs, died March 11th in Chandler, AZ. Anna was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1942 and emigrated to the New York City area in 1966. She lived mostly in Greenwich, CT before moving to Colorado in 1983. In 2012 she and her husband retired to Sun Lakes, AZ. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, son, daughter and 4 grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on October 21, 2020, beginning with a Rosary service at 10:30 a.m. and Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in The Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
