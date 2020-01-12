Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lane

ANNE LANE

September 21, 1928 December 19, 2019

Anne Lane of Boulder, CO passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at age 91. Anne is survived by her children, Ginger and David (Robin), and her grandchildren (Blake and Robert Caldwell, and Jake Lane).

Anne was born on September 21, 1928 in Chipley, FL to Ernest and Lila Pleas. She grew up on a dairy farm and loved to share stories about the farm animals and life with her two older brothers, Jerry and Alex, and her dear sister, Gloria. At Chipley High School she was the newspaper editor and played in the band, fostering a talent that was central to her career. She met her future husband, Max Lane, on a blind date. She changed her college plans and attended Troy State Teachers College with Max. They eloped in 1948. Anne graduated with her B.S. in 1950 in music and English. Anne and Max began their careers teaching in Fort Walton Beach, FL where Anne taught chorale. Under Anne's guidance the chorale group went to state her first year. Anne also led the Methodist Church choir, alongside her sister-in-law, who played the organ, and her brother-in-law, who was the minister. A few years later, Anne and Max returned for their Masters at Auburn. Anne finished her thesis in music while caring for her newborn, Ginger.

Anne taught until their move to Berkeley, CA where Max continued his education. Anne cared for their new arrival, David, and after two years, they returned to Fort Walton Beach, where Anne taught at Wright Elementary. Those were happy, full years. Anne took up water skiing with the rest of the family, even driving the boat when Max skied. In 1965, the Lane family moved to Colorado Springs and took up snow skiing, although Anne found it entirely too cold. In 1966, Anne began teaching fourth grade at Madison Elementary. She loved her students and showered them with praise. Many afternoons after school ended, her former students returned to her classroom, to share their progress and how much their year with Mrs. Lane had meant to them. The parents of her students nominated her for Colorado Teacher of the Year, before she retired in 1988.

After retiring, Anne had more time for her grandchildren. She began with reading and phonetics instruction, adding mathematics and writing soon after. She fostered a love of music with her grandchildren, introducing Robert to the saxophone and Jake to the piano. When Max passed away suddenly in 2002, Anne moved to Boulder where her daughter lived. She thoroughly enjoyed attending Robert's band competitions as the Fairview Marching Knights performed.

Anne Lane was a most remarkable woman, however she would be the first person to object to that description. She was never one to toot her own horn, but how she did love playing many instruments. Music was part of her life, and she shared that love and joy with many others.

So many former students would say she was the best teacher they ever had. She never asked for anything for herself in her teaching days, but so many parents requested for her to be their child's teacher. She always thought she was the lucky one to get to teach the children, but everyone knew they were the lucky ones to have had her in their lives.

She genuinely cared and loved her family, friends and students, and truly had a heart of gold.

Her love and warmth will always remain with all that were lucky enough to have known Anne Lane.





