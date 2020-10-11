RITCHOTTE
ANNE M. RITCHOTTE
April 14, 1947 October 3, 2020
Anne was born in Lowell Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Golden) Ritchotte. She attended St. Michael's School, Lowell High School and UMass Lowell, receiving a B.A. in English.
She moved to Colorado Springs after the Great Blizzard of 1978 and had a long career as a Purchasing Agent, working for Wang Labs, Digital, JOY Manufacturing, ROLM, IBM and Logistix.
An avid reader, she was a long-standing member of the S.P.E.L.L society and a STICKLER for good grammar.
An excellent cook, her dishes (especially her soups) will be missed by all that had the pleasure to enjoy them.
Anne is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Kozak; her son Joseph and his wife Justine and their daughter Anabelle; and her son, Samuel Kozak.
She is also survived by a sister Katherine Ritchotte and brother Francis Ritchotte, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Maryellen and Louis Warsnip.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anne's honor can be made to Habitat for Humanity or the charity of your choice
.
A private celebration of life party is planned.