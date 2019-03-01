Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Sandall. View Sign

Sandall

ANNE SANDALL

May 29,1939

February 26, 2019

Following a life rich with adventure and achievement, Anne Sandall passed into the hands of her blessed Lord and Savior at home on Tuesday February 26, 2019.

Anne was born in Clinton Massachusetts, and grew up in New England with her parents, Charles and Shirley Bown, sisters Lynda and Karen and brother Charles. After graduating high school, she married her partner in adventure, Robert Sandall, and they were blessed with three daughters Beth Holcombe, Kristin Chappell and Diane Sandall. In raising her daughters, she shared their love of horses, music and art. She learned to ride horses and drive ponies, play the guitar and piano for fun at home and in church. With her daughter, Diane, she published a book of children's prayers.

Anne sampled the full variety of life available in our great nation. Her gifts and talents blossomed because she found great satisfaction in working hard, persevering to master the things she loved. Once mastered, she turned her hand to sharing her talents to enrich the lives of others.

Anne was a skilled seamstress, spinner, weaver and knitter. She established a fiber arts business, providing the materials and skills for others to experience the satisfaction of making warm and lovely things. Many babies went home from the hospital wearing knitted caps made by Anne.

Anne was a marvelous cook who raised her children and grandchildren to enjoy cooking and baking. She taught classes and compiled a cookbook so others would have the skills and resources to provide nourishing meals for family, friends, and neighbors.

In a surprise turn, while encouraging Bob to complete his pilot's license, she discovered that she loved to fly. She earned her charter license and operated Anndall Air Charters flying her Piper Malibu, accruing over 5000 flight hours before retiring.

Anne led a life bounded by strong principles and a deep Christian faith and imbued with a great generosity of spirit which has guided her children and grandchildren and been a source of fulfillment for her husband. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am to honor the memory of Anne, who lived to serve others. A reception will follow in the Gathering Place. All who knew Anne are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Anne requested that donations be made to





SandallANNE SANDALLMay 29,1939February 26, 2019Following a life rich with adventure and achievement, Anne Sandall passed into the hands of her blessed Lord and Savior at home on Tuesday February 26, 2019.Anne was born in Clinton Massachusetts, and grew up in New England with her parents, Charles and Shirley Bown, sisters Lynda and Karen and brother Charles. After graduating high school, she married her partner in adventure, Robert Sandall, and they were blessed with three daughters Beth Holcombe, Kristin Chappell and Diane Sandall. In raising her daughters, she shared their love of horses, music and art. She learned to ride horses and drive ponies, play the guitar and piano for fun at home and in church. With her daughter, Diane, she published a book of children's prayers.Anne sampled the full variety of life available in our great nation. Her gifts and talents blossomed because she found great satisfaction in working hard, persevering to master the things she loved. Once mastered, she turned her hand to sharing her talents to enrich the lives of others.Anne was a skilled seamstress, spinner, weaver and knitter. She established a fiber arts business, providing the materials and skills for others to experience the satisfaction of making warm and lovely things. Many babies went home from the hospital wearing knitted caps made by Anne.Anne was a marvelous cook who raised her children and grandchildren to enjoy cooking and baking. She taught classes and compiled a cookbook so others would have the skills and resources to provide nourishing meals for family, friends, and neighbors.In a surprise turn, while encouraging Bob to complete his pilot's license, she discovered that she loved to fly. She earned her charter license and operated Anndall Air Charters flying her Piper Malibu, accruing over 5000 flight hours before retiring.Anne led a life bounded by strong principles and a deep Christian faith and imbued with a great generosity of spirit which has guided her children and grandchildren and been a source of fulfillment for her husband. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am to honor the memory of Anne, who lived to serve others. A reception will follow in the Gathering Place. All who knew Anne are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Anne requested that donations be made to https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/1924455 Published in The Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.