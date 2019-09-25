Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne W. Pittenger. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 219 E Bijou St Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Funeral service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pittenger

Anne's Christian faith was one of the centers of her life and as they moved she found work as a secretary to the ministers at First Presbyterian Church in Hartford, Central Baptist Church in Providence, and First Presbyterian here in Colorado Springs. She was equally devoted at a mother and wife, both roles in which she also excelled. She joined Bible study groups at several stops along the way, and was a member of the Portia Club in the Springs. A warm, outgoing person, she made friends easily wherever she was.

April 28, 1927 September 15, 2019

ANNE W. PITTENGER

Anne W. Pittenger passed away September 15, 2019 in the memory care unit of the Palisades at Broadmoor Park, where she and her husband of 72 years have resided together for the past several years. Anne was born in Luzerne, PA., to Mae and Samuel Williams on April 28, 1927, and lived there until she departed for Bloomsburg (PA) State Teacher's College, from which she graduated in 1946. She was destined to become a teacher. Her mother and closest aunt, who lived next door, were both teachers, and she was preceded at Bloomsburg by her older sister, Stella Mae.

She began her teaching career (business and typing) at Montgomery, PA. High School, where she was also secretary to the principal, at the age of 19. Anne was married to Baaron Pittenger on Dec. 26, 1946, and they subsequently lived in Hartford, CT., Providence, RI., Winchester (and later Merrimac) MA., as well as Colorado Springs, where they have lived for all but four of the last 40 years.

Anne loved music and was the commencement soloist at her college graduation, although she was never a choir member at any of the churches where she worked. Attending symphony concerts and programs of the Boston Pops were favorite things to do. Among her cherished experiences were the vacations the family had at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, ME during the years her only child, the late Baaron III, was growing up.

She is survived by her husband, daughter in law Sara Thompson Pittenger, and grandson Baaron Steven Pittenger.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at First Presbyterian Church, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.







