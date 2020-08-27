Snedaker

ANNETTE LORRAINE (JACOBSON ) SNEDAKER

August 15, 1935 August 22, 2020

Annette went to be with the Lord from her home in Colo Spgs,CO at the age of 86 of Dementia. Born in Clark County in a hospital in Neillsville Wisconsin, she went to school in a one room schoolhouse. Annette was raised on a farm in the town of Sherwood Wisconsin. She married Jack Snedaker Jan 26, 1952. He became a pastor and USAF chaplain. They had 5 children.

Annette was a beloved wife and Mother, and had a part in leading all 5 of her children to the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Snedaker his parents James and Mabel (Wilson) her daughter Candace Snedaker her parents Leta and Francis Jacobson her brother Merlin Jacobson and his wife Shirley Jacobson. She is survived by her sister Beverly (Dennis )Bodem and family, her daughter Cynthia (Robert) Thornton in Ohio, her daughter Sandra Snedaker, her son Dale (Gloria) Snedaker,and her son Steven Snedaker.

Annette has 5 grandchildren; Gary (Amanda) Thornton, Timothy (Mindy) Thornton, Joseph (Alissa) Thornton, Ronald (Cynthia) Snedaker, Jennifer (Michael) Pettee and 9 Great grandchildren; Abbi Thornton, Emma Thornton, Brooke Spurlock, Allexis Thornton, Henry Thornton, Calie Pettee, Sarah Pettee, Isaac (Heaven) Mutch, Elijah Snedaker. Lots of Nieces and Nephews and other family members. Annette will be Greatly Missed but we will be with you soon. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.







