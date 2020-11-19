KURTZ
ANNIE KURTZ
November 5, 1978 November 9, 2020
Annie left us on Monday, November 9, 2020. During treatment for leukemia, she passed away from complications while in the hospital. She was born in Denver, Colorado at St. Anthony Hospital on November 5, 1978 to Mike Schepers and Gayle Graham.
Annie graduated from Falcon High School with academic and athletic honors in 1997. Annie and Brian Kurtz were married on November 16, 2002 and stayed in the Colorado Springs area to start their family. Annie is survived by her loving husband Brian, daughter Emma, daughter Ashley, daughter Kiley, mother Gayle and her brother Micheal.
Annie has impacted countless lives through her coaching, mentoring and teaching. She was passionate about the safety and the wellbeing of everyone. She was a fierce advocate for those in need, as well as those she loved. Her selfless and compassionate nature created a welcoming environment for everyone around her. The numerous kids, parents, and coworkers that had the opportunity to know her loved her and loved working with her. She was a Speech Language Pathologist Assistant in District 49, a Kidpower safety Instructor, and an extraordinary basketball and volleyball coach. However, her most treasured role was as a loving wife to Brian and an amazing mother to her children. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Hiking, boating, camping and laughing at Impractical Jokers kept Annie centered. She was devoted, caring, kind and genuine. Annie ensured all voices were heard and left a powerful, enduring legacy. Live Like Annie!
Join us live on Facebook Live for a Memorial Service Safe Celebration:
Friday November 20,2020, 3:30 p.m. MST
1. Log on to Facebook
2. Go to search glass or search bar and type in "Falcon Live"
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kidpower of Colorado Springs www.kidpowercs.org
, 719-520-1311