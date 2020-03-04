Annie Marie Russo (1962 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Marie Russo.
Service Information
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80923
(719)-358-5128
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Russo
ANNIE MARIE RUSSO
August 7, 1962 February 28, 2020
Annie Marie Russo, 57, died February 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born August 7, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona to John Francis and Elizabeth Louise (Ahmann) Watson.
Annie was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Russo; daughters, Lauren and Tatum Russo; parents, John and Elizabeth Watson; sisters, Charlotte (Sergio) Vallejo and Clare (Tom) Finnerty; and brothers, Joe and Tom Watson.
Celebration of Life, 11:00AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
logo
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.