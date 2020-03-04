Russo
ANNIE MARIE RUSSO
August 7, 1962 February 28, 2020
Annie Marie Russo, 57, died February 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born August 7, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona to John Francis and Elizabeth Louise (Ahmann) Watson.
Annie was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Russo; daughters, Lauren and Tatum Russo; parents, John and Elizabeth Watson; sisters, Charlotte (Sergio) Vallejo and Clare (Tom) Finnerty; and brothers, Joe and Tom Watson.
Celebration of Life, 11:00AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020