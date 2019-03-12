Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annwin (Borchert) Sather. View Sign

Sather

ANNWIN (BORCHERT) SATHER

March 7, 2019

On Thursday March 7th, Annwin Sather passed away, or in her words, "snapped off the twig".

Annwin silently and anonymously helped many people in our community. She may have helped you, or at least someone you know. Annwin supported many charities but preferred what can only be described as "Guerrilla Philanthropy" by helping people directly, silently and unconventionally. This obituary could easily fill this entire page of newsprint, but we were instructed/threatened by her to keep it short.

Not only did she help others, she also showed by example how to be kind and enjoy life to the fullest. Annwin was strong willed with a stronger character. Everyone has a great "Annwin story". She was an extraordinary Wife, Mother and Grandmother.

Annwin was the daughter of Paul and Niente Borchert and sister of Renny Borchert. She is survived by her children Pauline and Mark and three beloved grandchildren. She was the surrogate mother to every employee of LVW Electronics.

A celebration of Annwin will take place at a date to be determined. There will be bottles of Coors Light.

Charities: Canine Companions for Independence: Online:

www.cci.org

By Mail

Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 61839, Colorado Springs, co 80960, 719.260.6151.

Fountain Valley School: Online

By Mail:

Attention: Margie Sherer, Director of Development

Fountain Valley School of Colorado 6155 Fountain Valley School Road Colorado Springs, Colorado 80911





