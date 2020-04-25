Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SSGT ANSEL JOVI "AJ" BECK. View Sign Service Information Hendersonville Funeral Home 353 E Main Street Hendersonvlle , TN 37075 (615)-824-3855 Send Flowers Obituary



SSGT ANSEL "AJ" JOVI BECK

July 22, 1991

April 13, 2020

SSgt Ansel Jovi "AJ" Beck age 28, stationed in Colorado Spring, CO, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

SSgt Beck was born in Nashville, TN, on July 22, 1991. He graduated from Hendersonville High School where he played on the Commandos Football Team. SSgt Beck did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and his training to be a firefighter at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX. He served in the United States Air Force as a firefighter and earned the following awards: Air Force Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Ribbon Short, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service, USAF NCO PME Graduate Ribbon, and Air Force Training Ribbon. AJ was very athletic and enjoyed helping others. He will be remembered the most by his family for always lighting up the room with his smile and being the anchor. SSgt Beck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Beck, Paula Harris, and Ed Tywater.

Survivors include his parents, Charles Ansel Beck, Jr. (Gail Austin), Alice Tedaldi (Frank), and Edie Parks (Randy); sister, Faustin Haskins (Drew); a brother, Noah Beck; a niece, Ellie Haskins; a nephew, Dean Haskins; grandfather, Jimmy Harris, Sr.; and an uncle, Shane Tywater (Kim).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hendersonville Funeral Home once the pandemic subsides.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to your local fire department on AJ Beck's honor or ,

