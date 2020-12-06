DeStefano

ANTHONY "TONY" DESTEFANO

September 4, 1934 November 28, 2020

Anthony "Tony" DeStefano, 86, of Colorado Springs, passed away on Saturday, 28 November. He was born on 4 September 1934 in North Providence, Rhode Island to Anthony Daniel DiStefano and Carmina (Palombo) DiStefano. After graduating from North Providence High School, he joined the U.S Air Force and was sent to Syracuse University to learn Russian. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Rose Mary Benz. They were married in Syracuse Assumption Catholic Church on 17 December 1955. After his military service, Tony joined the National Security Agency and spent over 30 years continuing to serve this nation. Tony was predeceased by his son Anthony. He is survived by his wife Rose Mary, and his children, Ann DeStefano, Michael DeStefano (Robin) of Maryland, Mark DeStefano (Barbara), Chris DeStefano (Beth) and Mary Forcinito (Brian) all from Colorado Springs. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tony enjoyed spending time with his large family and will be fondly remembered for his fatherly wisdom, wonderful Italian cooking skills and sense of humor. Due to COVID, there will be a private family Mass for Burial and internment.







