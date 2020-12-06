1/1
Anthony DeStefano
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeStefano
ANTHONY "TONY" DESTEFANO
September 4, 1934 November 28, 2020
Anthony "Tony" DeStefano, 86, of Colorado Springs, passed away on Saturday, 28 November. He was born on 4 September 1934 in North Providence, Rhode Island to Anthony Daniel DiStefano and Carmina (Palombo) DiStefano. After graduating from North Providence High School, he joined the U.S Air Force and was sent to Syracuse University to learn Russian. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Rose Mary Benz. They were married in Syracuse Assumption Catholic Church on 17 December 1955. After his military service, Tony joined the National Security Agency and spent over 30 years continuing to serve this nation. Tony was predeceased by his son Anthony. He is survived by his wife Rose Mary, and his children, Ann DeStefano, Michael DeStefano (Robin) of Maryland, Mark DeStefano (Barbara), Chris DeStefano (Beth) and Mary Forcinito (Brian) all from Colorado Springs. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tony enjoyed spending time with his large family and will be fondly remembered for his fatherly wisdom, wonderful Italian cooking skills and sense of humor. Due to COVID, there will be a private family Mass for Burial and internment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with you. Praying God gives you strength and peace. Don & Cathy Short



Cathy Short
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved