Erosky
ANTHONY "TONY" EROSKY
June 24, 1926 October 30, 2019
On Wednesday October 30, 2019 Anthony "Tony" Erosky passed away at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The son of Micheal and Priscilla Erosky, Tony was born in Wiggins, Co., on June 24, 1926. Following his service in the U.S. Navy Seabees; Tony earned his pilots and commercial pilots license. He joined the Fort Morgan Police Department in 1958, and after attending the F.B.I National Academy, was appointed Fort Morgan Chief of Police. Tony spent the remainder of his law enforcement career between Jefferson and El Paso county Sheriff department in Colorado. He had a passion for fishing, traveling, and growing his garden. He lived his life to the fullest with honor and integrity.
Tony was well loved and will be greatly missed by his best friend and wife of 48 years, Brenda; his son, Michael, his brother, Henry (Edna), sister, Irene (Robert), and sister, Helen.
In remembrance of Tony, please make a donation to Pikes Peak Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019