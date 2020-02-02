Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Col. Anthony J. Buetti III. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Buetti III (Ret.)

LT. COL. ANTHONY J. BUETTI III (RET.)

September 13, 1943

January 26, 2020

Lt. Col. Anthony J. Buetti III (Ret.) passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at the age of 76. Anthony, or Tony as most people knew him, was born September 13th, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York to Elena and Anthony Buetti. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and was accepted into the Class of 1966 at the United States Military Academy at West Point. During his time in the Army, Tony was an Army Ranger and a decorated combat veteran in Vietnam receiving two Purple Hearts.

Tony graduated from MIT with a master's degree in physics. He later taught physics at West Point and highlights from his military career include the Patriot Missile Project, being on the NATO staff in Brussels, and working at US Space Command in Colorado Springs. Following his retirement from the Army in 1986, he worked for Kaman Sciences as a project manager.

Tony inspired everyone he met with his enthusiasm and his love of life, especially his two daughters who always knew he was their biggest fan. Tony was a Renaissance man; he had a passion for music, dancing, writing, languages, sports, astronomy, and physics. He loved meeting new people and was a friend to everyone. Tony loved Colorado - rooting for the Denver Broncos, taking trips into the mountains, or sitting on his back porch watching the sunsets.

Tony was married to the love of his life, Anne. They were married for 47 years, and have two daughters, Michele Buetti-Weekly and Nicole Buetti. He is also survived by his brother Bernard Buetti, his sons-in-law, R. Matthew Weekly and Jason Gunderson, and his grandchildren Joseph and Ashley Weekly. Tony loved his family. He was happiest in the middle of a lively discussion, big family meal, or even a holiday movie outing. He was an amazingly loving and devoted husband, father and friend. Anthony Buetti possessed a beautiful soul and is loved and missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr., Colorado Springs, 80918. Family will receive guests from 9:00-10:00am, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. A reception will follow. The committal service will be held after the reception at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd., Colorado Springs, 80925 at 1:00pm.

To honor Tony, the family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in his memory to one of his favorite charities - the Smile Train or .







Buetti III (Ret.)LT. COL. ANTHONY J. BUETTI III (RET.)September 13, 1943January 26, 2020Lt. Col. Anthony J. Buetti III (Ret.) passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at the age of 76. Anthony, or Tony as most people knew him, was born September 13th, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York to Elena and Anthony Buetti. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and was accepted into the Class of 1966 at the United States Military Academy at West Point. During his time in the Army, Tony was an Army Ranger and a decorated combat veteran in Vietnam receiving two Purple Hearts.Tony graduated from MIT with a master's degree in physics. He later taught physics at West Point and highlights from his military career include the Patriot Missile Project, being on the NATO staff in Brussels, and working at US Space Command in Colorado Springs. Following his retirement from the Army in 1986, he worked for Kaman Sciences as a project manager.Tony inspired everyone he met with his enthusiasm and his love of life, especially his two daughters who always knew he was their biggest fan. Tony was a Renaissance man; he had a passion for music, dancing, writing, languages, sports, astronomy, and physics. He loved meeting new people and was a friend to everyone. Tony loved Colorado - rooting for the Denver Broncos, taking trips into the mountains, or sitting on his back porch watching the sunsets.Tony was married to the love of his life, Anne. They were married for 47 years, and have two daughters, Michele Buetti-Weekly and Nicole Buetti. He is also survived by his brother Bernard Buetti, his sons-in-law, R. Matthew Weekly and Jason Gunderson, and his grandchildren Joseph and Ashley Weekly. Tony loved his family. He was happiest in the middle of a lively discussion, big family meal, or even a holiday movie outing. He was an amazingly loving and devoted husband, father and friend. Anthony Buetti possessed a beautiful soul and is loved and missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr., Colorado Springs, 80918. Family will receive guests from 9:00-10:00am, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. A reception will follow. The committal service will be held after the reception at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd., Colorado Springs, 80925 at 1:00pm.To honor Tony, the family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in his memory to one of his favorite charities - the Smile Train or . Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Swan-Law Funeral Directors Colorado Springs , CO (719) 471-9900 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.