Service Information St Francis Episcopal Church 2200 Via Rosa Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Francis Episcopal church 2200 Via Rosa St. Palos Verdes , CO

Gadachy

ANTHONY "TONY" J. GADACHY

September 8, 1930 - December 13, 2019

Anthony J. (Tony) Gadachy was born in Budapest, Hungary on September 8, 1930 to Elizabeth and Joseph Gadachy. He was 89 years old and on December 13, 2019, he passed away from Dementia very peacefully with his loving family by his side.

Tony was a resident of Colorado Springs for 31 years and loved waking up every morning to Pikes Peak and giving thanks to our Lord for coming to America!

He is survived by his adoring wife Nancy of 46 years, their adoring sons, Tony jr. (Claudia), Michael (Jessie) and the light of his life, precious grandson, Merrick. He is survived by his children in Sweden, Lilly (Ake), Mitzie (Thomas) and Anthony (Pia), six grand children, Daniel, Sebastian, Nathalie, Patrick, Jessica and Josephine and three great grandchildren, Hugo, Ole and Isabelle.

Tony was a tool and dye engineer, insurance and real estate representative, an educated and gifted musician, 32nd degree Mason and an avid skier with the National Ski Patrol for 30 years. His last runs were at Beaver Creek, Colorado with his wife and son at the age of 80.

His faith, kindness and politeness, positive attitude, courage, patriotism, whit, smile, charm and helpful heart and hands touched the hearts and lives of all who knew him! The twinkle in his eyes and his news boy cap always brought a smile to your face! He acted his age, but never looked his age! He was a treasured gift to all who knew and loved him!

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal church, 2200 Via Rosa St. in Palos Verdes, CA at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in his name, can be made to Hospice by the Sea, 312 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075 (





