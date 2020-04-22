Bockelman

ANTHONY JOHN BOCKELMAN

January 26, 1955 January 22, 2019

Anthony died unexpectedly January 22, 2019 65 miles south/east of Colorado Springs from an embolism in his lungs. He had just rebuilt 4 corrals & a dairy goat baby barn for the beginnings of a small farm. Anthony John Bockelman was born in the big hospital in the Capitol city of Oregon state on January 26, 1955, 3 months premature. Anthony was the youngest surviving baby in Oregon that year. He was a survivor his whole life.

From Mount Saint Angel, Anthony began organic gardening (ages 5 to 12 ) when a 90 year old neighbor taught him how to make black soil. He loved swimming, but his favorite was baseball. He was a pitcher for his school. He became a certified therapeutic Accupressurist with deep tissue treatment. Later, he went into organic farming and 16 years of caring for their Nubian dairy goats with his current wife of 22 years (Hope).





