Tinsley, Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Joseph Tinsley Sr..
ANTHONY JOSEPH TINSLEY, SR.
September 5, 1945
April 15, 2019
Anthony Joseph Tinsley Sr. passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on Sept 5, 1945 to George and Anna Tinsley in Louisville, Kentucky.
Anthony is survived by his wife of 50 years; Rosario, son; Anthony Jr., daughter; Rosalie (Scott) Campbell, granddaughters; Alexis and Fiona, brothers; Thomas and James (Mary) Tinsley, sister; Elizabeth (Ben) Merrill. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother; George.
Family & friends are invited to the vigil on April 24 from 5-8 pm to honor Anthony. A Funeral Mass will be held April 25 at 10:00 am. Both events will be held at St Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 6455 Brook Park Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.
In lieu of flowers; please donate to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.
Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com to visit Anthony's website
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019