Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Joseph Tinsley Sr.. View Sign

Tinsley, Sr.

ANTHONY JOSEPH TINSLEY, SR.

September 5, 1945

April 15, 2019

Anthony Joseph Tinsley Sr. passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on Sept 5, 1945 to George and Anna Tinsley in Louisville, Kentucky.

Anthony is survived by his wife of 50 years; Rosario, son; Anthony Jr., daughter; Rosalie (Scott) Campbell, granddaughters; Alexis and Fiona, brothers; Thomas and James (Mary) Tinsley, sister; Elizabeth (Ben) Merrill. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother; George.

Family & friends are invited to the vigil on April 24 from 5-8 pm to honor Anthony. A Funeral Mass will be held April 25 at 10:00 am. Both events will be held at St Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 6455 Brook Park Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

In lieu of flowers; please donate to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.

Please visit







Tinsley, Sr.ANTHONY JOSEPH TINSLEY, SR.September 5, 1945April 15, 2019Anthony Joseph Tinsley Sr. passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on Sept 5, 1945 to George and Anna Tinsley in Louisville, Kentucky.Anthony is survived by his wife of 50 years; Rosario, son; Anthony Jr., daughter; Rosalie (Scott) Campbell, granddaughters; Alexis and Fiona, brothers; Thomas and James (Mary) Tinsley, sister; Elizabeth (Ben) Merrill. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother; George.Family & friends are invited to the vigil on April 24 from 5-8 pm to honor Anthony. A Funeral Mass will be held April 25 at 10:00 am. Both events will be held at St Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 6455 Brook Park Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.In lieu of flowers; please donate to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com to visit Anthony's website Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close