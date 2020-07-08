GreenANTHONY NOAH GREENFebruary 14, 1964 June 29, 2020Anthony Noah Green was born on February 14, 1964 to the parents of Jesse Green and Louise White in West Point, Mississippi. He attended and graduated from West Point High School. After graduation from High School he enlisted into the United States Army for ten years 1982-1992.He met and married his wife Patricia Ann Green; they were together twenty years. He is the father of Annaleic Victoria Green, Ira Jinkins, Aretha Young. He was employed with the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier for over 28 years. He enjoyed fishing very much and watching sports and hanging with his friends. Anthony peacefully entered into his eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020.Anthony is survived by his wife, Patricia and his daughter Annaleic. His Mother Louise White Husband (Dewayne White) and his children Greg White and Josh Muddley. He had eight Aunts Joann Woods, Katie Gibbs, Lula Bryant, Careline Harris, Iola & (Earl) Gillespie, Lucille Robertson, Candia Woods. He also had two uncles Wardell and (Trina) Evans, and Willie and (Mary) Woods. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse Green, and his daughter Bernice Young and two uncle Gloss Daniels and Steve Daniels, and his Aunt Jeanette Woods and Donnie Robertson, Etta and (Max) Davis (M.C.) and Aunt Alice. His grandparents Willie Woods and Mary Askew and Carline and Buck Green. Anthony will be misses by all, remembered in our hearts as a loving and caring husband, and father and friends of many. He was loved by many may God hold you and protect you forever. He leaves behind a host Relatives, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Dear Friends.