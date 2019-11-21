Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony T. Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cooper

ANTHONY T. COOPER

September 11, 1981 November 16, 2019

Anthony T. Cooper, 38, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio passed away suddenly due to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1981 to Rhonda J Felder in Colorado Springs, CO. He married Natasha L (Jackson) Cooper on August 21, 2016. Anthony is survived by his mother, Rhonda; wife, Natasha; his daughters: Ivory Cooper; Pilar Jackson-Robinson; step-sons: John Cramer; Grant Cramer; brothers: Avery Felder; Antoine Felder; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents John & Gladys Felder; and his best friend Gregory Gainey Sr. Memorial contributions in Anthony's honor may be gifted to his Widow for the care of their children. Visitation for Anthony will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at the DECK-HANNEMAN Funeral Home & Crematory P.O. Box 648/1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Tele: 419-352-2171.





