Obituary

Schulzki

ANTON FREDERICK SCHULZKI

February 12, 1937 February 16, 2019

Anton Fredrick Schulzki passed away February 16, 2019 after a short illness and surrounded by family including his wife of nearly 62 years, and their four children.

Born in 1937 in the Bronx, NY, Anton lived some of his early childhood in Germany before settling in Kearny, NJ where he attended Seton Hall Preparatory School. It was as juniors at a high school dance that he met Clare Daly of Newark and a lifelong love affair began. Anton and Clare married on February 23, 1957.

He worked at Newark Leather Finish while attending classes at night and graduating from Seton Hall University. Always committed to education, Anton received a master's degree from Rutgers University - Newark; and continued his studies gaining an additional 60 post-graduate credits, and 24 credits in educational administration from Montclair State University.

During his 36-year teaching career, he taught social studies for 31 years at Morristown High School. He was a beloved teacher, mentor, colleague and true friend to countless numbers of students and fellow educators. During much of his career, he also worked for the New Jersey Education Association where he was a powerful advocate for teachers, counselors, custodians and bus drivers. In addition, he served as president of the Morris Teachers Association.

Anton and Clare raised their four children in Landing, NJ, where trips to the Jersey Shore and barbecues were a summer tradition, as was time spent with his parents, Anton and Mathilde, Clare's parents, Joseph and Mary Daly, and other family members.

Anton and Clare retired in 1996 and moved to Colorado Springs where they became active members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He enjoyed golf with the men's club and various "dinner for eight" gatherings. He and Clare traveled to Germany to visit family, as well taking several cruise trips and a trip to Ireland. Opa, as he was loving known to all, was a proud grandparent who attended many sporting events, graduations and family gatherings. He was known to teach his sons, son-in-law and grandsons a thing or two about pinochle.

In addition to his wife Anton is survived by sons Anton and Michael, daughters Susan and Clare-Lynn, their families including ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and his sister Mathilde Giresi. Anton was preceded in death by his parents Anton Joseph, and Mathilde Anna, nee Boeddecker, and his brother Heinrich.

His smile, his laughter, his wise counsel and his love will be missed by all. He was the best and as he was heard to say, "That's it - we're done!"

The Funeral Mass will be held March 1, 2019 11:00am St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2650 Parish View. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Seton Hall Preparatory School (







