Antonio H. Gonzalez
1927 - 2020
Gonzalez, USAF, (Ret.)
TSGT ANTONIO H. GONZALEZ, USAF, (RET.)
April 22, 1927 - July 2, 2020
TSgt Antonio H. Gonzalez, USAF, (Ret.), 93, died July 2, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born April 22, 1927 in Pueblo, Colorado to Miguel and Concepcion (Rojas) Gonzalez.
Antonio was married seventy-two years to his loving wife, Kunigunde (Lehner) Gonzalez who was born in Munich, Germany.
He served in the Air Force as a Radar Electronic Technician for twenty-three years, traveling the world with his wife and five kids. He was a veteran of three wars: World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.
Antonio retired in Colorado Springs in 1968 and worked for Ford Aerospace. He was the founder and owner of Ziggi's Electronics and Hobbies, and Aztec Motocross Raceway.
Antonio was a member of the American Legion, Kiwanis, and the Alpenland German Club. His hobbies included model airplanes, golfing, skiing and traveling extensively with his wife, exploring the world.
Antonio is survived by his wife, Kunigunde Gonzalez; sons, Miguel (Manuela) Gonzalez, Antonio (Dorothy) Gonzalez, Xavier (Lois) Gonzalez and Dave (Michaela) Gonzalez; daughter, Regina (Raymond) Pabilonia; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Jose Jesus Gonzalez; and sister, Hermelinda Vigil.
He will be dearly missed.
A private Graveside Service will be held 12:00PM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Graveside Service is on Antonio's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
