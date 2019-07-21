Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie E. Martinez. View Sign Service Information Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church 2715 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80909 (719) 633-7204 Rosary 5:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave. View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martinez

ARCHIE E. MARTINEZ

July 16, 1935

July 9, 2019

Archie E. Martinez was born July 16, 1935 in Cerro, New Mexico departed this world on July 9, 2019

Archie was a man of purpose. He proudly enlisted at the age of 17 to serve his country as an US Marine. He served as a demolition expert in Korea. Archie then went on to have a career as a Union Sheet Metal Worker. He was a proud member of SMART Local #9 for over 50 years. He was known for being a leader, skilled craftsmen and for someone who would never miss work.

He was preceded in death by his father Arsenio; mother Inumenia, 3 sisters; his wife of 47 years; Loretta and son, Kenny Wayne.

Archie was known for his generosity and for making sure that everyone was fed. His recipe for mashed potatoes was truly loved by his grandkids, no one else could make them for family dinners. He enjoyed vacationing and traveling in his custom Chevy Van. He made frequent trips up the hill (Cripple Creek).

Archie was a son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and a great-grandfather. He will be truly missed for his unconditional love and the great advice that he willingly gave to friends and family. Archie is survived by seven brothers, and three sisters; daughter Terri Stefancic (Bob); Leonard, Dennis (Marsha); Wayne (Carrie) Martinez; five grandchildren, Shannon, Josh, Crystal (Mark); Justin and Ginny; seven great-grandchildren; Novali, Tomas, Marcos, Lucas, Addie, Oliver and Leilani.

Services are as follows: Rosary at 5:00 PM July 26, 2019, Mass at 10:00 AM July 27, 2019. Both Services are at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Inurnment: Memorial Gardens 3825 Airport Rd.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in honor of Archie and Loretta Martinez.





