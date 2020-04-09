Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arden Lyle Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larson

ARDEN LYLE LARSON

1924 - 2020

Arden Larson, born March 11, 1924 was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on April 5, 2020.

Arden was born in Preston Minnesota and grew up in Lanesboro, Minnesota. He was an honor student throughout his academic years and participated in all sports and bands while excelling in Basketball and due to his extreme height (6'6") was often referred to as Stretch throughout his lifetime. During WWII Arden served in the Army here at home but in many capacities, as a guard at POW camps in Nebraska, and as a code breaker after learning Morse code. After leaving the army Arden started his college academic. Starting at Northwestern University for 1 year and then transferring to University of Colorado in Boulder culminating in a degree in 1949 in Architecture. Arden started his career with Colorado School of Mines in Golden where he met his wife Kay Hadley. They were married on April 1, 1950.

Arden's career spanned 50 years with various architectural companies in which his work included skyscrapers, hospitals, schools and various other buildings. In the early 2000's Arden finally considered himself retired and opened his own private business in which he designed many private homes throughout Nevada and Colorado. When asked in later years by people what he did he always stated "I was an Architect and loved every minute of it". Arden's passion was music and he could sit and listen to big bands for hours.

Above all of this, Arden is remembered as a great, kind, gentle husband, father and friend to all and he never had an unkind word for anyone. He will be loved and greatly missed by his family and friends and they find comfort in knowing he is with God and those family members that preceded him in death.

Arden is survived by his wife of 70 years and in his words, his greatest love, Kay, and his sister Avis Schwarzkopf of Sheboygan WI. In addition, three children Nancy Tiffany (Thom) of Canon City, CO, Dan Larson (Cathy) of Pagosa Springs, Co, and Julie Larson of Canon City, CO. He had 5 grandchildren, Geoff (Tiffany), Amanda, Dori (Matt), Andy (Amber), Sam and 9 Great Grandchildren. Arden often pointed out that throughout his lifetime his greatest achievement was his family.

Services will be at a later date when we can celebrate Arden's life together. A Private family burial was held at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, CO.





