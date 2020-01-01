Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARETHA NATHAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nathan

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MRS. ARETHA NATHAN

January 9, 1930 December 27, 2019

Mrs. Aretha Nathan was born in Matson, Mississippi to her parents, William and Minnie Lee Brown, who preceded her in death. She was raised in Friars Point, Mississippi, with 8 siblings born to this union.

Also preceding her in death were sisters, Alvertine Randolph; Sadie Martin; Willie Lee Bryant and Charlene Neely, and brothers, William Brown and Milton Brown.

Aretha is survived by loving husband, Charles H. Nathan; son, Charles L. Nathan (Roberta Buoro); her daughter, Cateena L. Powers (Winston); sister, Evelyn Taylor and Earsey Lollis (Henry), granddaughters, Charleze Nathan; Dana Powers; Clara and Emma Giunta and a host of nieces nephews and a community of cherished friends.

Aretha was a loving kind-hearted Christian who was treasured by all who knew her.







