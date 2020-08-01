RingARLENE RINGSeptember 21, 1938 July 18, 2020Arlene grew up in Crook, Colorado with her five siblings on a farm. After high school, she pursued her dream of becoming a teacher.She graduated from UNC with a degree in education, she taught 1st-3rd grade during her 42 years at James Monroe Elementary. She inspired many new teachers. She gave herself to her class and students. She had a positive impact on so many students that her efforts were rewarded at her retirement party. Many of her past students came to thank her for changing the trajectory of their lives.The last five years of Arlene's life had been filled with many health issues. She faced these challenges head on and was very courageous in her battles. Her beloved dog, Winston kept her positive throughout these trying times.Arlene is survived by her three children, Von Ring and wife Jodi, Janell Stone and Sandra McMillen. Her siblings, Norma Plank and husband Bob, Gloria Rewerts, and twin brother Arlen Koehler. Five grandchildren, Nicolle Lewis- McTague (Dave), Alexis Ring-McCollum (Timothy), Bronson Ring, Lauren McMillen, and Elizabeth McMillen. Four great grandchildren, Everett, Noah, Paisley, and Parker. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Amelia and Reuben Koehler, brother Kenneth Koehler, and sister Wilma Clevenger.A heartfelt thank you to Nicolle and Dave McTague, for opening their hearts and home for Arlene's last year of life.Celebration of life will be held August 11th, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Youth Camp Pavilion at Palmer Park 3650 Maizeland Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80909.In lieu of flowers Arlene requests donations of school supplies be brought to her memorial. They will be given to James Monroe Elementary in her name.