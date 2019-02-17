Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bryant, Jr.

ARLONZO BRYANT, JR.

December 10, 1963 January 24, 2019

Arlonzo Bryant Jr. was called home by the Lord peacefully at his home after a long battle with illness.

Arlonzo was born December 10, 1963 to Arlonzo Sr. and Mary Louise (Morris) Bryant in Newburgh, New York. He is preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his daughter, Alexa Symone (Oklahoma) and two beautiful granddaughters, Ariyanna Louise and Raiyah Symone; sisters, Rosalind and Karen; brothers, Shawn (Sherrie) and Patrick. Also blessed to be part of his life were his nephews and nieces (Kordell, Cassidy, Izabella, Travian and Marcus) as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

After spending time in New York, the family relocated and settled in Colorado Springs, CO.

Arlonzo, as well as his siblings, attended schools in District 11 (Helen Hunt, South Junior and Wasson High).

He graduated from Wasson High School in 1981, where he played football and ran track.

Lonz, as he was known by his family and friends, went on to Northern Junior College to continue his education and pursue his love of running, and was part of their track team.

After his time in Sterling, CO, he decided to enlist in the

His love to travel was fulfilled during his enlistment, as he was proud to serve and protect the freedoms of ALL. He had an infectious smile and a very big personality.

He was fiercely loyal to friends and family alike. He loved life, travel and adventure and will be sorely missed.

Visitation (9:30am) and Services (10:30am) will be held on February 19, at Newcomer East Metro Chapel, 190 Potomac Street, Aurora, CO 80011.

Internet with family at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.





Bryant, Jr.ARLONZO BRYANT, JR.December 10, 1963 January 24, 2019Arlonzo Bryant Jr. was called home by the Lord peacefully at his home after a long battle with illness.Arlonzo was born December 10, 1963 to Arlonzo Sr. and Mary Louise (Morris) Bryant in Newburgh, New York. He is preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his daughter, Alexa Symone (Oklahoma) and two beautiful granddaughters, Ariyanna Louise and Raiyah Symone; sisters, Rosalind and Karen; brothers, Shawn (Sherrie) and Patrick. Also blessed to be part of his life were his nephews and nieces (Kordell, Cassidy, Izabella, Travian and Marcus) as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.After spending time in New York, the family relocated and settled in Colorado Springs, CO.Arlonzo, as well as his siblings, attended schools in District 11 (Helen Hunt, South Junior and Wasson High).He graduated from Wasson High School in 1981, where he played football and ran track.Lonz, as he was known by his family and friends, went on to Northern Junior College to continue his education and pursue his love of running, and was part of their track team.After his time in Sterling, CO, he decided to enlist in the United States Air Force His love to travel was fulfilled during his enlistment, as he was proud to serve and protect the freedoms of ALL. He had an infectious smile and a very big personality.He was fiercely loyal to friends and family alike. He loved life, travel and adventure and will be sorely missed.Visitation (9:30am) and Services (10:30am) will be held on February 19, at Newcomer East Metro Chapel, 190 Potomac Street, Aurora, CO 80011.Internet with family at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Funeral Home Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions

190 Potomac St

Aurora , CO 80011

(720) 857-0700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close